Man Arrested For Shooting His Girlfriend 11 Times In The Stomach In Front Of Her Six Children

An Illinois man was over the weekend after allegedly shooting his girlfriend 11 times in the stomach during a game night.

38-year-old Mario Scott, of Cicero, was playing dominoes and drinking with his 33-year-old unidentified girlfriend between 11:30 p.m. and midnight on Saturday, Cicero police spokesman Ray Hanania told the Chicago Sun-Times.

According to police, Scott “suddenly left the table and went into his bedroom” during the game and when he returned, he had a.22-caliber semiautomatic handgun. He then shot the woman 11 times in her midsection.

No motive for the attack has been revealed.

Six children – ages 1, 4, 7, 10, 11 and 14 – were present in the home during the time of the shooting. After injuring his girlfriend, Scott asked the two oldest children to help him bring the woman to his vehicle and the four other children watched. He allegedly prevented the children from calling 911 and took a cellphone away from the oldest daughter, said Hanania.

Scott then drove his girlfriend to the emergency room at Stroger Hospital in Chicago and left the scene. He later returned to the hospital with two of the children, who demanded to see their mother.

The woman remains in critical condition after multiple surgeries.

Investigators later arrested Scott and charged him with one count each of attempted murder and aggravated battery with a firearm.

Cicero police took the six children into protective custody and contacted the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services to facilitate a safety plan for their care, Hanania said.