Woman Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With Her Brother Arrested After Giving Birth To His Baby

A Florida woman who was under investigation for engaging in a “romantic sexual relationship” with her brother was arrested after giving birth to a baby with “severe medical problems.”

On Friday, Pauline Elizabeth Martin, 33, was charged incest and resisting without violence on Friday, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

According to the arrest report, DNA tests showed the child she gave birth to in November had parents who were close relatives.

Martin, who worked as a McDonald’s cashier, told deputies she had sexual relationship with her brother for the past five years and moved to Florida three years ago to live with him as a couple.

“She said she was going to end her relationship with her brother because she knows it is wrong,” deputies wrote in the report.

After Martin gave birth on Nov. 21, the newborn was immediately transferred to get specialized care at Winnie Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando, the Daily Commercial reported.

At the time, neither parent completed the information on the baby’s birth certificate or filled out Medicaid paperwork, according to authorities.

The Florida Department of Children and Families met with Martin and her brother to request the paper work be completed; however, they did not fill out the forms until Feb. 26, the report states.

When deputies questioned Martin, who has a 12-year-old by another man, she admitted that she last slept with her brother on March 21.

“At that time, there was probable cause for arrest,” the report said.

After her arrested, Martin was released from the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

Law enforcement is trying to speak to her brother, but have not yet been able to track him down.