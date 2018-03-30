Father Lets Girlfriend Rape His 11-Year-Old Autistic Son Because He Thought He Was Gay

An Alabama man and his girlfriend face up to life in prison for being convicted of raping his 11-year-old autistic son.

According to the prosecutor, 29-year-old Sean Cole directed his girlfriend, Khadeijah Moore, to sodomize and sexually abuse his child because he thought his son was gay, reported AL.com.

The sex crimes occurred in Nov. 2016 when the unidentified boy was visiting Cole for the Thanksgiving holiday, said Tim Douthit, the Madison County assistant district attorney who prosecuted the case.

During the visit, Cole found his son in a "compromising position" with another boy, which resulted in him telling Moore, who was 20 at the time, to perform sex acts on the child, prosecutors said. The couple also forced the child to perform sex acts on Moore.

"It was solely that (Cole) was worried that his son was gay or might become gay," Douthit said. "There was no evidence he had a sexual attraction to his son or children. He just though he could, for lack of better words, 'straighten him out.'"

When the boy returned to Georgia, where he lived with his mother, he told his mother what happened and she immediately drove from Georgia to speak with Huntsville police investigators.

Although Khadeijah Moore was convicted for the rape, she is considered a fugitive because she didn't show up for trial after being released on bail.

Madison County Circuit Judge Allison Austin issued a warrant for Moore's arrest at the beginning of the trial.

The prosecutor for the trial said the facts of the case were extremely disturbing, especially considering how the child will be affected.

"I have been prosecuting child sex crimes for a long time now, and this is the first time I've ran into anything like this," Douthit said. "The most terrible part of this is the little boy still doesn't understand it's not his fault."