Mother-Of-Five Tragically Gunned Down By Her Boyfriend In Her Own Driveway

A man has been charged for the murder of his girlfriend and mother-of-five after he allegedly gunned her down in her own driveway and then fled after the violent incident.

On Friday morning (March 30), Police say Foots fired several rounds into Bowman’s vehicle while she was sitting in it before fleeing the scene in a black Hyundai Genesis. Law enforcement in Granville County, North Carolina later tracked down and caught the man after receiving information from officials that he was in the area.

30-year-old Keitran Foot s reportedly shot 35-year-old Sharika Bowman while she was sitting in her SUV in DeKalb County, Georgia at the home the couple shared.

According to Fox 5 Atlanta, authorities attempted to arrest Foots at a motel he was registered at, but he later ran from there and was eventually captured after he was found hiding in a carport.

The suspect is currently waiting to be transferred back to Georgia from N.C. to face charges for his girlfriend’s murder.

Bowman, a licensed practical nurse, is survived by five children. It isn’t clear whether any of them are shared with Foots. Dekalb County Police say Bowman’s 16-year-old son was in the house when the shooting occured and called authorities after witnessing what happened.

Bowman died on the scene from the gunshot wounds she received. A GoFundMe has been set up in her honor and the money, according to the description, will primarily go toward providing resources for Sharika Bowman’s five children.