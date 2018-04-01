Mother-Of-Five Tragically Gunned Down By Her Boyfriend In Her Own Driveway

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A man has been charged for the murder of his girlfriend and mother-of-five after he allegedly gunned her down in her own driveway and then fled after the violent incident.
30-year-old Keitran Foots reportedly shot 35-year-old Sharika Bowman while she was sitting in her SUV in DeKalb County, Georgia at the home the couple shared.
On Friday morning (March 30), Police say Foots fired several rounds into Bowman’s vehicle while she was sitting in it before fleeing the scene in a black Hyundai Genesis. Law enforcement in Granville County, North Carolina later tracked down and caught the man after receiving information from officials that he was in the area.
Keitran Foots and his girlfriend Sharika Bowman pictures,shot her dead in her driveway https://t.co/bKMbYNzCvR pic.twitter.com/ehDT5c5jzu— infowe (@infowe) April 1, 2018
According to Fox 5 Atlanta, authorities attempted to arrest Foots at a motel he was registered at, but he later ran from there and was eventually captured after he was found hiding in a carport.
The suspect is currently waiting to be transferred back to Georgia from N.C. to face charges for his girlfriend’s murder.
Bowman, a licensed practical nurse, is survived by five children. It isn’t clear whether any of them are shared with Foots. Dekalb County Police say Bowman’s 16-year-old son was in the house when the shooting occured and called authorities after witnessing what happened.
Bowman died on the scene from the gunshot wounds she received. A GoFundMe has been set up in her honor and the money, according to the description, will primarily go toward providing resources for Sharika Bowman’s five children.
Photo: Richard Theis / EyeEm
TRENDING IN NEWS
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
COMMENTS