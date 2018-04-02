Store Clerk Arrested For Fatally Shooting A Black 17-Year-Old In The Back Over A Beer

A Black teen in Memphis was fatally shot from behind by a 28-year-old store clerk after being accused of stealing a beer.

Anwar Ghazali is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of Dorian Harris, 17, reported WREG.

According to the arrest affidavit, Ghazali, who works at the Top Stop Shop, chased Harris after he left the store on Thursday without paying for a beer. Ghazali pulled out a gun during his pursuit and shot Harris from behind.

A witness told police Ghazali walked back into the store after the shooting and said, "I think I shot him,” according to court documents.

Although he knew he shot the teen, Ghazali never called police.

Two days later, Memphis resident Sarah Patton found Harris’ body lying next to her home, reported the Commercial Appeal.

Patton said she had no idea Harris' body lay next to her home for days until investigators told her Saturday.

"I didn't see it," she told WREG. "If I knew that it was back there, I would have called the folks before now."

Harris' loved ones gathered near the scene in complete disbelief.

"You don't have any reason to be shooting no kids," neighbor Joenathan Grenberry told WREG.

Family members said Dorian often stopped by the store and did odd jobs for the store’s owner.

“If he had said something, Dorian’s life could’ve been saved. You don’t shoot nobody Thursday and here it is Saturday and you ain’t said nothing about it,” Dorian’s grandmother Effie Fitch told WMC Action News 5.

“They know us. You didn’t have to do nothing but just say, ‘Dorian [is] in here picking up something,’ which that ain’t him, I don’t think. But if he did do it, like children do, why you just didn’t tell him he can’t come to the store no more?” she added.