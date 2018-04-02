Disturbing Video Shows Texas Police Officers Beating A Black Man While He Is Pinned To The Ground

Video of Fort Worth Police officers punching a Black man while he is pinned to the ground has many people questioning the effectiveness of the force.

On Saturday, an onlooker recorded the video, which was shared by Next Generation Action Network. In the 50-second video, a man is being held to the ground and punched by Fort Worth police while yelling, "Stop punching me.”

According to police, the incident occurred when firefighters in the area reported an intoxicated and combative person. Police say the man fled when they arrived on the scene and they had to struggle to arrest him. According to Chief Joel Fitzgerald (pictured above), the video doesn't show that it reportedly took three officers and one supervisor to handcuff him in a struggle that lasted nearly five minutes.

The man in the video was later identified as 35-year-old Forrest Curry.