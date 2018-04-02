Disturbing Video Shows Texas Police Officers Beating A Black Man While He Is Pinned To The Ground

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Video of Fort Worth Police officers punching a Black man while he is pinned to the ground has many people questioning the effectiveness of the force.
On Saturday, an onlooker recorded the video, which was shared by Next Generation Action Network. In the 50-second video, a man is being held to the ground and punched by Fort Worth police while yelling, "Stop punching me.”
According to police, the incident occurred when firefighters in the area reported an intoxicated and combative person. Police say the man fled when they arrived on the scene and they had to struggle to arrest him. According to Chief Joel Fitzgerald (pictured above), the video doesn't show that it reportedly took three officers and one supervisor to handcuff him in a struggle that lasted nearly five minutes.
The man in the video was later identified as 35-year-old Forrest Curry.
Jasmine Crockett, an attorney representing Curry, says he was not drunk, but had suffered a seizure before and possibly during the encounter with police, reported NBCDFW.
Minister KL Johnson called the video "inhumane" and "disgusting.” He had already penned a letter to Mayor Betsy Price.
"When we see these videos and we see these young African American people go through this, we wonder—what’s going on?" said Minister KL Johnson Sunday.
Chief Joel Fitzgerald says he cannot release full details about the incident right now, but says the department is actively investigating.
(Photo: Max Faulkner/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/TNS via Getty Images)
