5-Year-Old Boy Accidentally Shoots His 7-Year-Old Brother With Gun He Found While Looking For Candy

On Saturday, a 5-year-old boy accidentally shot and killed his 7-year-old brother after he found a gun while looking for candy, according to his family.

Jermon Perry, of St. Louis, was shot in the head in the afternoon and died at a hospital.

According to police, three brothers were inside the home upstairs, while adults were downstairs, reported the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Jermon’s mother, Michelle Lawson, had allowed her god-sister, Erica Jones, to act as the family spokesman. Jones told a reporter that Jermon’s 5-year-old brother walked into his parents’ bedroom in search of candy and found a gun in the dresser.

They believe he carried the gun back to Jermon, who was playing a video game. The gun belonged to Jermon’s father, Jericho Perry, 39, who has a concealed carry permit.

The family thinks the 5-year-old probably didn’t know the difference between a toy gun and a real gun.

Once the family heard the gunshot, Lawson ran upstairs and found her son bleeding.

“He was still alive when she came into the room,” Jones told the Dispatch.

The other two boys remain at home with their family. Jermon’s brothers don’t yet understand that he died, according to Jones.

“They are asking, ‘Where is he at?’” Jones said. They are asking if ‘Mon Mon’ is coming home from the hospital today. They are not understanding that he is not coming home.”

Police said they aren't pursuing any criminal charges at this time, reported WMUR.