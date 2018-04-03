Facebook Live Captures Chilling Moment A Man Was Shot In The Head By A Friend Playing With A Gun

A viral video originally streamed to Facebook Live shows the disturbing moments in a car that led up to a Houston man being shot in the head over the weekend.

The shooting was reported early Sunday morning in the parking lot of a gas station, reported Click2Houston.

According to Houston police, three people were inside the car including the victim, who was later identified as 26-year-old Devyn Holmes. Holmes and the woman seen in the video were playing with two handguns when one of them fired, hitting Holmes in the head, police said.

In the video, which was shared on Facebook and Instagram, Holmes is seen wearing a white shirt and talking to the woman and another man who is also in the car. Just moments later, the woman is pointing the gun at the camera and waving it around.

“You’re making me nervous,” Holmes tells the woman.

“It ain’t got no clip, bud,” the other man is heard saying.

Then the gun fired and Holmes slumped over.

The video below has been edited and does not show the moment Holmes is shot.