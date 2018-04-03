Mom Who Allegedly Used Taser on Her Son To Get Him Out of Bed For Church On Easter Is Arrested

A Phoenix mother of two was arrested on suspicion of child abuse after allegedly using a Taser on her 16-year-old son to get him up for church on Easter Sunday.

Sharron Dobbins, 40, was arrested at her family’s Phoenix apartment on Sunday and charged with child abuse, according to court documents.

At the time of the alleged incident, Dobbins' other son, who is 17, and her 18-year-old nephew were in the room and saw it happen, reported CBS 5.

“Ms. Dobbins stated that she only sparked the Taser to get the kids up for church on Easter and that she never Tased anyone,” the arresting officer wrote in the probable cause statement.

Dobbins’ son “did not complain of any pain but had two small bumps on his leg where he stated he was Tased.”

During her initial court appearance, Dobbins said both of her sons are on probation. The mother said her 16-year-old son is on electronic monitoring.

“He has an ankle bracelet on,” she said. “He’s under my custody and everything.”

Dobbins, who was released on her own recognizance, cannot have any contact with her sons and will be subject to supervision by Pretrial Services.

Dobbins is due back in court on April 16 for a status conference followed by a preliminary hearing on April 20.