Middle School Teacher Exposed For Hosting White Supremacist Podcast Resigns

The Florida middle school teacher who was discovered to be the host of a white supremacist podcast called “Unapologetic” has submitted her letter of resignation on Monday.

While Dayanna Volitich, 25, taught social studies at Crystal River Middle School, she hosted a racist podcast called “Unapologetic” and owned a Twitter account under the pseudonym "Tiana Dalichov," which was laden racist and anti-Semitic posts.

After The Huffington Post outed Volitich as host of the podcast in March, the Citrus County School District removed her from the classroom pending an investigation of her behavior.

On Monday, Assistant Superintendent Mike Mullen told CNN they received Volitich's resignation, but it isn't final until it's accepted by the school board, which will meet on April 10.

Charles E. Moore, Volitich's attorney, had no comment on his client's resignation letter.

Although Volitich confirmed through her attorney that she was the one speaking on the podcast, she claimed her comments were "political satire and exaggeration" and the persona was a "hobby."

"None of the statements released about my being a white nationalist or white supremacist have any truth to them, nor are my political beliefs injected into my teaching of social studies curriculum," she said in the statement.