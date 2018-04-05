Black Mom Upset With PTA Over White Privilege Handout Sparks Racist Reaction On Twitter

A Black mother in North Carolina said she was upset when her second-grade son received a sheet explaining the concept of white privilege resulted in an influx of racist responses on Twitter.

Amber Pabon, whose son attends Hunter Magnet Elementary in Raleigh, said she received the two-sided sheet last month, reported ABC 11.

The sheet is titled "Step 3: (Begin to) Understand the Concept of White Privilege."

Although the school’s PTA Advocacy Team noted this was the third part of an initiative led by the school, Pabon said she did not receive any previous steps or forms.

A brief note at the top of the sheet states the initiative is "focusing on generating awareness and empathy to create a safe and equitable Hunter Community."

On one side, it discusses white representation in government, the military, media, and education. On the other, it lists examples of white privilege in society.

"I think the message itself is inappropriate because yes there is racism out here, and they need to learn about it. But let the parents do that," Pabon told ABC 11. "Because like I said, if she's teaching him the way she knows, it could be completely different from the way I know. And me being part of the black community, I know different from how the white community sees it."

Pabon believes the content is too mature for such a young child.

"He's 8 years old. What does he need to know about racism or white privilege?" Pabon asked.

Although Pabon alleged the information was taught in the classroom, a spokesperson from the school district said the sheet is not part of the school's curriculum and are handled by the school's PTA.

While Pabon wanted her child to maintain his youth and not be bothered with topics of race, white people on Twitter manipulated her story to fit the white supremacy narrative.