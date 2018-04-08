Former Georgia City Councilman Says "I Lived Next To N***** Town" To Black City Commissioner During Meeting And Refuses To Apologize

A former city councilman from Georgia is sparking outrage after he used the n-word numerous times during a local city council meeting.

Former city commissioner Larry Johnson, while at the podium and speaking at the public meeting on March 27, made the offensive remarks to African American Commissioner Robert McCord.

“There were white folks. There were Black folks when I was growing up,” Johnson said, probably talking about his upbringing. “There was white trash — my family. There was n***** town. I lived next to n***** town.”

In response to Johnson’s comments, McCord asked the man to clarify is statement, “You lived next to what town?”

“N***** town, son!” Johnson replied. “I'm telling you that I've changed. I'm no longer white trash. And they're no longer called that.”

The hearing was held in order to discuss designating April as Confederate History Month, among other agenda items. According to CNN, that proclamation has passed yearly since 2010.

It didn’t end there. After a short pause in the discourse, Johnson continued.

“Now, if that's offensive, I apologize for being offensive,” he said. “I don't use that word anymore.”

“You just used it,” McCord replied. “Maybe y'all are comfortable with that, I don't know. I'm not going to sit here and let this man use that type of language. If no one else is offended, then I am.” McCord was reportedly one of three Black city councilman at the meeting.

After the meeting, and voting against the Confederate History Month proclamation, McCord explained why he doesn’t believe the distinction is worthwhile.

“I don't understand why, in 2018, we're still talking about the Confederates. How should I, as a black person, celebrate that?” McCord told CNN. “I don't think our community would stand for anything like that. We have come so far as a community; we've got so many positive things going on.”

Larry Johnson did issue a statement after the meeting. And while he did express some sort of remorse for what he said, he didn’t really apologize. Johnson says he was trying to describe a time in his life but didn’t get to finish, which would’ve, um, made everything better?

“I used words familiar back then,” he said. “But I was interrupted and did not get to say. We no longer use those words today and the world is a better place.''

See a news package about what went down below.