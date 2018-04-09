"This Just In”: The Breaking News On Blac Chyna's Six Flags Flare Up

@Lalasizahands89’s Charice The Mouthpiece gives us the latest details.

Published 1 hour ago

Hilarious Instagram comedian @lalasizahands89 is breaking down the crazy Blac Chyna incident at Six Flags for BET Digital.

In an original video, @Lalasizahands89’s character Charice The Mouthpiece conducted an exclusive interview with the alleged “victim” from Blac Chyna's stroller throwing showdown.

Eventually, "Lisa Bloom" even makes a cameo to discuss the legal ramifications of the situation. 

Written by BET Staff

(Photo: BET Digital News)

