"This Just In”: The Breaking News On Blac Chyna's Six Flags Flare Up

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
Hilarious Instagram comedian @lalasizahands89 is breaking down the crazy Blac Chyna incident at Six Flags for BET Digital.
In an original video, @Lalasizahands89’s character Charice The Mouthpiece conducted an exclusive interview with the alleged “victim” from Blac Chyna's stroller throwing showdown.
Eventually, "Lisa Bloom" even makes a cameo to discuss the legal ramifications of the situation.
(Photo: BET Digital News)
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
