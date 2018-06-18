3-Year-Old Nearly Dies After Being Left In A Hot Car Overnight After Her Mom Went To A Liquor Store

A Florida woman was arrested after leaving her 3-year-old daughter in a hot car overnight after making a late night trip to the liquor store.

According to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office, Casey Dyan Keller, 33, took her three children to the liquor store around 11 p.m. Saturday night. Once Keller returned home, she took two of her children out of the car but left the 3-year-old, reported the Associated Press.

On Sunday morning, Keller realized her daughter was not in the apartment, so she called 911 and reported the vehicle missing with the toddler inside, deputies said.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found the child drifting in and out of consciousness. The car was not running and the windows were rolled up.

Authorities said the child is in critical but stable condition at a hospital.

Keller was charged with child neglect with great bodily harm. She is being held on $15,000 bond.