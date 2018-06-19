Horrifying Video Shows Teen Breathing Under Sheet Paramedics Put Over Him Mistaking Him For Dead

A 17-year-old boy in Chicago died the day after paramedics thought he was killed from a shooting and placed a sheet over his head.

Cameras from ABC7 Eyewitness News were on the scene and recorded Carey’s chest moving up and down, showing he was breathing.

Erin Carey was shot in the head several times after a party near a public housing complex on Monday. At the scene, Chicago Fire Department paramedics believed he was dead and placed a sheet over his head, reported WLS-TV.

According to the Chicago Tribune, Carey was under the sheet for at least an hour before paramedics learned he was still alive and administered CPR.

He was transported to Stroger Hospital in very critical condition and was pronounced dead early Tuesday, according to the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office.

What’s more, witnesses at the scene reportedly told officers the teen was still alive.

"That individual has a catastrophic injury," Chicago Police First Deputy Superintendent Anthony Riccio told ABC7. "He was shot in the head and the prognosis is not good. I do understand that paramedics looked at him, believed him to be deceased, covered him with that sheet and moved on to another individual who was nearby who was also shot. They saw motion, movement underneath the sheet. Officers who were present notified paramedics, this man is still alive."

In addition to Carey, a 22-year-old woman died and four others were injured.

The Chicago Fire Department is expected to investigate whether paramedics at that shooting scene had followed proper protocol, reports say.

"We're looking into it right now. We're trying to piece all the things together. We're also looking at all the computers that take all of the information. The paramedics are putting down that information," Chicago Fire Commissioner José Santiago told WLS.

The investigation into the shooting was ongoing.