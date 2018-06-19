Wendy's Employee Shoots Video of Mice Crawling In Bag of Hamburger Buns With Feces Spread All Over

A Wendy's location in Oklahoma is under investigation after an employee captured a video of a live mouse crawling around in bag of hamburger buns.

Employee Skylar Frame, who works at the restaurant in Tulsa, said she shared the disgusting video when her manager refused to properly handle the problem, reported KTRK.

"I just hear 'mouse, mouse!' I'm like 'we do not have mice in this store, what?' said Wendy's employee Skylar Frame. "I go back there and the mouse is moving around in the big buns."

Frame said her management said they would handle the issue later. When someone called the location and asked the manager if they had a mouse problem, the manger denied the claims, according to the employee.

The lack of action taken by her managers prompted Frame to share the video, which quickly went viral.

Wendy's told news outlets they are aware of the incident and have launched an investigation with their pest control and internal quality assistance vendors.