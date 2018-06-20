6-Year-Old Brutally Beaten Until She Was Brain Dead By Her Father And His Girlfriend

A Florida man and his girlfriend have been arrested in connection with the death of the man’s 6-year-old daughter.

According to the Lakeland Police Department, Honesty Curry, was found unresponsive in the man’s home on June 12.

Honesty was then taken to Lakeland Regional Health, but she was quickly transferred to Tampa General Hospital due to the severity of her injuries. According to the police report, the 6-year-old suffered a "crushed" and was considered brain dead, reported the Miami Herald.

Honesty was pronounced dead two days later.

During an examination, officials found Honesty also had adult bite marks on her inner thigh and bruises all over her body.

The girl's biological father Larry Golden Jr., 26, and his girlfriend, Breonna Wren, 21, were charged with first-degree murder and aggravated manslaughter of a child.

The couple's biological children — who are 1 1/2 and 3 — and a 4-year-old were also in the apartment. Those children were placed in the care of relatives or the state Department of Children and Families, according to the Orlando Sentinel.

When Golden and Wren were first questioned by police, they said the 6-year-old had fallen. However, when police questioned how Honesty received such extensive bruising and cited the "implausibility" of a fall, Wren admitted that she "spanked" the girl with a leather belt.

Wren also said that Golden struck the child with an unknown object.

One of the other children told the Childhood Protection Team that she witnessed the couple hit Honesty.

The next day, police obtained a search warrant for the apartment, where they found "numerous areas of visible suspected blood" and items including a broom head and the bathtub with suspected blood.

Golden and Wren are being held without bond at the Polk County jail.