Crazy Ex-Boyfriend Stalked Former Girlfriend And Posted Her Number On Prostitution Sites

A New York man was sentenced to four years in prison after confessing to cyberstalking his ex-girlfriend, mailing drugs to her dorm in an attempt to get her arrested and posting her personal information on a prostitution site.

Thomas Traficante, 23, pleaded guilty to charges of cyberstalking and distribution of a controlled substance in March. On Wednesday, Traficante, a student at St. John’s University, was informed he’d be spending the next four years of his life behind bars, the Democrat & Chronicle reported.

Traficante met his former girlfriend, an unidentified SUNY Geneseo student, on a dating site. After the couple broke up in October 2017, Traficante began sending his ex-girlfriend and her sorority sisters odd text messages.

“It’s not safe out there tonight” and “There are various people among different orgs who have me. My plan is to hurt them,” his texts read, according to prosecutors.

Traficante even used a voice-changing device to call his ex’s roommates and tell them “I’m in the house.” No matter how many times his ex would change her cellphone number, Traficante would find out the new number and continue to make threats.

A month after they broke up, Traficante mailed cocaine and methamphetamines to his ex’s dorm room before telling police she was a drug dealer.

However, when police searched the woman’s room, no drugs were found, reported Newsday. The woman then told police that her ex-boyfriend was “controlling,” and she also showed them the threatening text messages she had received.

The Democrat & Chronicle reported Traficante posted the woman’s information on backpage.com, under a prostitution category, and she received some 60 calls from men asking for sex. She also said her former boyfriend hacked into her Amazon account and sent her a book titled “I’m Watching You.” He also allegedly hacked into her email, cellphone and social media accounts.

When the FBI arrested him at his mother’s home in December 2017, a loaded AR-15 rifle was found. According to the Daily Mail, Traficante purchased the gun legally.

Raymond Perini, Traficante’s lawyer, said they planned to appeal the sentencing.