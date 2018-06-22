Fast Food Worker Fired After Disgusting Video Revealed She Stirred Iced Tea With Her Whole Arm

A young fast food worker in Missouri was fired after a video revealed she stirred a pitcher of iced tea with her arm and then put the tea into a dispenser for service.

“Don’t drink tea from Cane’s” and “She tryflin [sic] cause [sic] we don’t care no more,” were written over the videos.

In the Snapchat video, recorded at a Raising Cane’s in Kansas City, Mo., a female employee is seen stirring the tea with her forearm. The video was reposted to Facebook where it received over 1 million views.

After the video went viral, the fried chicken chain quickly responded, reported FOX4.

AJ Kumaran, the president and COO of the company, told FOX4 he saw the video on Tuesday night and immediately opened an investigation. The employees responsible were fired shortly after.

The restaurant released the following statement:

“At Raising Cane’s, we take pride in what we do and work very hard to train our 19,000+ Crewmembers to uphold the highest standards, which our customers have come to expect from us. After reviewing the video of the isolated incident at the Tiffany Springs Restaurant, we are incredibly disappointed by the actions of these Crewmembers. We take the safety and quality of our food very seriously, and we will not tolerate any actions that compromise these standards. As soon as we were made aware of the incident, we took immediate action, including launching an investigation, terminating the Crewmembers and contacting local authorities to support their review of the incident. This is not who we are as a company, and we hold ourselves to a higher expectation. Moving forward, we will work to ensure additional training for all Crewmembers to reinforce how we expect our team to embody Cane’s values in everything we do.”

Raising Cane’s plans to hold additional training for their employees in the future.