NYPD Investigating Video Of Cops Standing And Doing Nothing As Bronx Teen Bled To Death

The two officers seen idly standing by while Bronx teen Lesandro “Junior” Guzman-Feliz bled out on the street are under investigation.

According to the New York Post, the NYPD is probing why the cops appear to do nothing while the teen slowly died from being viciously stabbed.

“The Bronx Borough command is reviewing the response,” NYPD spokesman Phil Walzak told The Post.

Guzman-Feliz, 15, was massacred by at least five suspected Trinitarios gang members outside a Bronx bodega last week. Before succumbing to his wounds, Guzman-Feliz attempted to make him way to St. Barnabas Hospital. The teen collapsed just feet away from the medical center.

Video of the attack and the subsequent inaction by police officers resulted in national outrage.

In a cellphone video, Guzman-Feliz can be seen lying in a pool of his own blood while people in the community try their best to help. Two police officers can be seen watching off to the side but they do nothing to aid.

“Yo, what are y’all doin’ about this?” one person shouted to the officers. “In front of St. Barnabas Hospital, man.”

According to sources familiar with the case, the probe into the officers’ actions was initially conducted by the Internal Affairs Bureau. However, at this time, there is no current IAB investigation, said Walzak.

Walzak also defended the officers’ response to The Post.

“There have been no complaints filed regarding the response to the incident, and there is no [Internal Affairs Bureau] investigation,” Walzak told reporters. “Officers responding to a different call were flagged down by civilians and directed to the victim, and an ambulance arrived just over one minute later.”