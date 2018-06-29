Video Of White Attendant Kicking Black Woman And Those Who Defended Her Off Flight Over Her Phone

A Delta Airlines Airbus 321 jet at Aruba Reina Beatrix International Airport sit at gate on June 25, 2018 (Photo by Daniel SLIM / AFP) (Photo credit should read DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)

The four people missed the last flight of the night and were stranded with nowhere to go.

Published 1 week ago

During a flight from Fort Wayne, Indiana, a Black passenger and three others were removed from the plane after a flight attendant said the Black woman gave “attitude” over her phone being put on “airplane mode.”

Robyn Rodgers, who is a DJ from New York, was aboard Delta Flight 4727 — which was operated by SkyWest — on Saturday. Before takeoff, a flight attendant approached Rodgers and “rudely” told her to put her phone on airplane mode, Rodgers said on an Instagram post, as reported by USA Today

According to Rodgers, the attendant “menacingly stood over [her] with her arms folded” even though she complied with her request.

During a brief back-and-forth, Rodgers told the attendant she could handle putting her phone into airplane mode, which resulted in the attendant saying “If you’re gonna act like that, we can go back to the gate and you can get off.”

Apologies y’all this is a LONG post but I have to share this. First, I want to acknowledge because I am painfully aware of the serious and profoundly heartbreaking injustices/events happening in our world and communities that I have grappled with sharing my experience. It seems small in the face of those things. But the micro is important and little things that go unchecked spiral. So I was on a flight leaving Fort Wayne, Indiana this past Saturday June 23rd after doing a DJ workshop for #gearfest @sweetwater for @serato when I was unfairly ejected from @delta flight 4527. Just before take off the flight attendant rudely told me to put my phone on airplane mode.As I was swiping to it the attendant menacingly stood over me with her arms folded waiting for me to do it. I told her “I know how to turn on airplane mode, you don’t have to stand over me” She became agitated and said “If you’re gonna act like that we can go back to the gate and you can get off” I held up my phone to show her that airplane mode was on. She stormed to the front then came back to my seat and said we were going back to the gate. She then accused me of not turning on airplane mode after being “told to do so several times”. She only asked me once. I then asked her “What can we do to rectify this so that we can all go?” She said “You can comply” and I repeated that I had and she argued I did not. At that point the passenger sitting behind me @ryanmillerphotos told her that I had complied and he witnessed me doing so. She then threatened to kick him off of the flight as well. A Latina woman two rows ahead politely asked the flight attendant to sit down so that we could fly and the attendant snapped at her. We returned to the gate an officer boarded the plane and the flight attendant directed him to take me, the Latina woman @ryanmillerphotos off of the flight then the entire plane had to deboard. Subsequently 4 adults and a little boy were ejected permanently from the flight and stranded in Indiana with no place to stay as @delta refused to put any of us,including the man with the child,in a hotel. That was the last flight out. Elena, the Latina woman who was also ejected was rushing

After Rodgers reportedly held up her phone to show it was on airplane mode, the attendant walked off and announced the plane was returning to the gate.

A passenger behind her began recording the incident after the flight attendant made the announcement.

“I showed it to you so that you would know, and you walked away, and you got mad,” Rodgers said in the video.

“Ma’am, I know what I heard,” the attendant responded.

“I’m not going to argue with you,” the attendant retorted. “Several times during the instructions you were asked to turn your phone into airplane mode. That is the protocol that is done on every flight announcement, yes.”

“OK, so how do we rectify this without holding everyone else up?” Rodgers asked.

“You comply,” the attendant responded.

At this point, another passenger spoke up for Rodgers and told the attendant she did comply.

Near the end, the attendant can be heard saying she has “zero tolerance” for the “attitudes” of the passengers.

In the caption of the video, Rodgers explained that she, the man who defended her, his son, and another woman who had earlier asked the flight attendant to sit down so the plane could leave, were all escorted off the flight by an officer.

Delta has not yet responded to a request for comment, but SkyWest, which had operated the flight as a Delta Connection, released a statement promising to follow up with the passengers.

"We take all allegations of discrimination seriously and are reviewing reports from SkyWest flight 4527 operating as Delta Connection. We are disappointed that our customers had this experience and are working with our partner Delta to follow up directly with the customers involved,” wrote SkyWest.

Additionally, Rodgers said the airline did not offer to pay for any lodging or new flights for the passengers. A Delta representative disputed her claim CBS 46.

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: DANIEL SLIM/AFP/Getty Images)

