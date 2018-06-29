Woman Fatally Shoots Ex-Husband During Argument Then Calls 911 And Says ‘His Intestines Are Out’

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
A South Carolina woman was arrested after the dead body of her unresponsive husband was found with two gun-shot wounds.
Darren Elmore was cutting his grass on a riding lawnmower on June 26 when his ex-wife Ella LaQuarles Harrison-Elmore shot him with a shotgun, reported ABCNEWS4.
According to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers Harrison-Elmore fatally shot her ex after an argument. In an arrest affidavit from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, Harrison-Elmore confessed to the shooting.
A witness told police they heard Harrison-Elmore say she "was going to kill the victim then provided verbal admittance that she had shot the victim,”said the affidavit.
After the shooting, Harrison-Elmore called 911 and told the dispatcher that "she was arguing with her ex-husband, that he had a shotgun in another room and that he had threatened her with it earlier," The Post and Courier reported.
Harrison-Elmore then went on to tell the 911 dispatcher that her ex-husband was not responding and "his intestines are out”
Local law enforcement found 29-year-old at a neighbor’s house and arrested her on site. Harrison-Elmore was charged with murder and taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center, abcnews4.com reported.
(Photo: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS