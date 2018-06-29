Woman Fatally Shoots Ex-Husband During Argument Then Calls 911 And Says ‘His Intestines Are Out’

Ella Harrison-Elmore told a dispatcher her ex threatened her with a shotgun first.

Published 1 week ago

A South Carolina woman was arrested after the dead body of her unresponsive husband was found with two gun-shot wounds.

Darren Elmore was cutting his grass on a riding lawnmower on June 26 when his ex-wife Ella LaQuarles Harrison-Elmore shot him with a shotgun, reported ABCNEWS4. 

According to Dorchester County Coroner Paul Brouthers Harrison-Elmore fatally shot her ex after an argument. In an arrest affidavit from the Dorchester County Sheriff's Office, Harrison-Elmore confessed to the shooting.

A witness told police they heard Harrison-Elmore say she "was going to kill the victim then provided verbal admittance that she had shot the victim,”said the affidavit.

After the shooting, Harrison-Elmore called 911 and told the dispatcher that "she was arguing with her ex-husband, that he had a shotgun in another room and that he had threatened her with it earlier," The Post and Courier reported.

Harrison-Elmore then went on to tell the 911 dispatcher that her ex-husband was not responding and "his intestines are out”

Local law enforcement found 29-year-old at a neighbor’s house and arrested her on site. Harrison-Elmore was charged with murder and taken to the Dorchester County Detention Center, abcnews4.com reported.

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: Dorchester County Sheriff's Office)

