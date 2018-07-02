Happy Birthday To Ya! Malia Obama Gets Her Life And Rings In Her 20th Birthday In The Hamptons

For the second year in a row, Malia Obama celebrated her birthday with friends at the chic Hamptons hot spot.

The former first daughter, whose actual birthday falls on Independence Day, was seen with friends at the popular Montauk club Surf Lodge.

A source close to the event snapped several photos, which were published by the Daily Mail.

“She was with Secret Service, but they were very discreet,” a source told Page Six.

Since Malia has spent time at the Surf Lodge before, she wasted no time getting reacquainted with the staff of the club.

“She remembered people’s names from last year,” said source.

Before trekking out to the Hamptons on Saturday, Malia was seen out and about in the hip NYC neighborhood of Greenwich Village.

Malia, who is currently on break from Harvard, is certainly having the type of carefree summer in the city we all wish we could have.