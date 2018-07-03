Try Not To Vomit Looking At This 20-Pound Bag Of Human Sh*t Left Outside In San Francisco

Try Not To Vomit Looking At This 20-Pound Bag Of Human Sh*t Left Outside In San Francisco

We don't even want to know how someone figured out how much the bag weighed.

Published 3 days ago

In these days of a Trump presidency, sometimes you need an obvious, overt, almost laughable reminder that we are currently living in a sh*tty era.

And nothing more perfectly captures that sentiment than the 20 pounds of human feces that were found on a San Francisco sidewalk.

On Saturday, a horrific and pungent odor radiated through the air in San Francisco's Tenderloin district Saturday. One Reddit user then posted a screen shot of a report made to San Francisco's Citizen app for identifying crimes.

"Twenty pounds of feces dumped onto sidewalk," the report called out.

Nancy Alfaro, a spokesperson for 311, told the San Francisco Chronicle three reports of the human waste were made, and while reports of human waste are common, this large of an amount is "not typical."

Eventually, another Reddit user posted an image of the bag of poop and said it was still there "as of 8 p.m."

The "20 pounds" of poop at Polk and Cedar was still there as of 8PM. I'll update at 10PM. (NSFW) from r/sanfrancisco

"It was the most atrocious smell I've ever smelled in San Francisco," user tusi2 said.

"I wouldn't say this typical," said tusi2, who has lived in the Tenderloin for two years. "I can't say I've seen anything like that. I've seen open feces, smeared feces. I commend whoever put it in a bag. It could have been much worse."

Rachel Gordon, a spokesperson for San Francisco's Department of Public Works, confirms the mess was cleaned up Saturday night and she says a DNA sample wasn't taken to confirm whether it was human feces or waste from an animal.

Some residents of San Francisco found the incident particularly amusing.

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: John Lund/Tom Penpark/Getty Images)

