Try Not To Vomit Looking At This 20-Pound Bag Of Human Sh*t Left Outside In San Francisco

In these days of a Trump presidency, sometimes you need an obvious, overt, almost laughable reminder that we are currently living in a sh*tty era. And nothing more perfectly captures that sentiment than the 20 pounds of human feces that were found on a San Francisco sidewalk.

On Saturday, a horrific and pungent odor radiated through the air in San Francisco's Tenderloin district Saturday. One Reddit user then posted a screen shot of a report made to San Francisco's Citizen app for identifying crimes. "Twenty pounds of feces dumped onto sidewalk," the report called out. Nancy Alfaro, a spokesperson for 311, told the San Francisco Chronicle three reports of the human waste were made, and while reports of human waste are common, this large of an amount is "not typical." Eventually, another Reddit user posted an image of the bag of poop and said it was still there "as of 8 p.m."

"It was the most atrocious smell I've ever smelled in San Francisco," user tusi2 said. "I wouldn't say this typical," said tusi2, who has lived in the Tenderloin for two years. "I can't say I've seen anything like that. I've seen open feces, smeared feces. I commend whoever put it in a bag. It could have been much worse." Rachel Gordon, a spokesperson for San Francisco's Department of Public Works, confirms the mess was cleaned up Saturday night and she says a DNA sample wasn't taken to confirm whether it was human feces or waste from an animal. Some residents of San Francisco found the incident particularly amusing.

Just another day in San Francisco. Move along folks. Nothing to see here. Except the giant pile of poop, of course. — Nasir Safdar (@nasirstkn) July 2, 2018 Wow! A big improvement for San Francisco! People are putting their feces in bags, rather than smearing it on buildings and sidewalks. Will used needles be next? https://t.co/yZ0EpIPmAM — Ryan Rodenbaugh (@RyanRodenbaugh) July 3, 2018 Laugh now but that bag of poop could get elected Mayor of San Francisco. — Art Vandaleigh (@nflguy49) July 3, 2018 How did we arrive at the 20lb figure? Was a scale involved? Did they contract out for a carny barker from a "Guess Your Weight" booth? Are shitsacks so common in SF that a city worker can make an assessment based on sufficient anecdotal experience with bags of shit? https://t.co/J9Uj5JHbep — Clever1 Local 3D Printworks (@Clever113) July 3, 2018

Written by Rachel Herron