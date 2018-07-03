YouTuber Chris Sails Arrested For Impersonating A Cop And Pulling People Over In Prank Video

Looks like YouTubers #ChrisSails and Von got arrested today in Houston for allegedly impersonating a cop in a skit called “Pulling People Over In The Hood” 👀🎥: @therealchrissailss @_vontaysullivan Head to their YouTube channels for the full video

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Jul 3, 2018 at 12:47pm PDT