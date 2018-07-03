YouTuber Chris Sails Arrested For Impersonating A Cop And Pulling People Over In Prank Video

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
YouTuber and prankster Chris Sails has reportedly been arrested on Tuesday for impersonating a police officer.
According to The Shade Room, the Sails and fellow YouTuber Devontay "Von" Sullivan were arrested in Houston for allegedly impersonating a police officer for a video prank called “Pulling People Over In The Hood.”
According to Houston jail public records, Sails and Sullivan were booked in the Houston Police Department Southeast Jail for the charge of impersonating an officer.
While details are scarce at the moment, we can expect Sails to create a video detailing his arrest.
(Photo: MivPiv/Getty Images)
The former FLOTUS also explained to Ellen Degeneres how Barack stepped in and saved the day.
"When my teacher asks me a question thinking I'm not paying attention, but I get it right."
days
COMMENTS