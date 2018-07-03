YouTuber Chris Sails Arrested For Impersonating A Cop And Pulling People Over In Prank Video

close up of lights on a black police car

YouTuber Chris Sails Arrested For Impersonating A Cop And Pulling People Over In Prank Video

The social media star was booked in a Houston jail.

Published 3 days ago

YouTuber and prankster Chris Sails has reportedly been arrested on Tuesday for impersonating a police officer. 

According to The Shade Room, the Sails and fellow YouTuber Devontay "Von" Sullivan were arrested in Houston for allegedly impersonating a police officer for a video prank called “Pulling People Over In The Hood.”

According to Houston jail public records, Sails and Sullivan were booked in the Houston Police Department Southeast Jail for the charge of impersonating an officer. 

While details are scarce at the moment, we can expect Sails to create a video detailing his arrest. 

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: MivPiv/Getty Images)

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

HIT THE FLOOR

TUE, JUL 10 10/9C

SEASON 4

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC