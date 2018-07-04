White Lady Calls Cops On Black Congresswoman Canvassing Neighborhood For Support

It doesn’t matter if you’re a wandering child or a high-ranking politician: if you’re Black, be prepared for harassment at any point.

Case in point, a Black Oregon state representative, who was out canvassing a neighborhood of her own constituents, had the police called on her by a white woman.

Rep. Janelle Bynum, a Democrat running for a second term in the Oregon state House of Representatives this fall, was knocking on doors and chatting to area residents for a few hours in Clackamas when a deputy pulled up on her.

Oregon Live reports that while Bynum was taking notes on her phone from a conversation she had with someone at her last stop when a deputy asked if she was selling something. She subsequently introduced herself and was told that someone had called and reported her because the caller claimed Bynum was spending too much time “casing” the neighborhood.

Bynum also reportedly had flyers with her, so it’s not a mystery what she was doing. It’s also pretty plain as day as to why the cops were called on her in the first place.

“It was just bizarre,” she told OregonLive. “It boils down to people not knowing their neighbors and people having a sense of fear in their neighborhoods, which is kind of my job to help eradicate. But at the end of the day, it’s important for people to feel like they can talk to each other to help minimize misunderstandings.”