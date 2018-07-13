Black Millionaire Finds ‘You’re A N****R’ Note In His Hotel Room

A Black millionaire and his son were spending their July 4th holiday in Sarasota, Florida, when someone left a racially charged note in their hotel room.

Frank and Michael Davis were at breakfast when someone entered their room at the Art Ovation Hotel and left a 2-by-5 post-it note that read, “You’re a N****R.” When the two returned to their room, they found the messages and were sickened, reported the New York Post.

“I was stone cold for 30 to 40 seconds when I read the note,” Michael Davis, 27, a consultant for a financial firm, told The Post. “My first thought was, what did we do to deserve this? We tipped well, we were beyond nice to all the staff.”

Michael and his parents immediately called the police and the front desk. While officials at the Marriott hotel were unable to immediately identify a culprit, they eventually determined the note was left by the previous guests.

“I am relieved to report that a person of interest has been identified by Marriott in the incident at the Art Ovation Hotel. The person of interest was a guest at the hotel who had been using the N-word to disparage Marriott associates and others at the hotel. The person of interest is also believed to be behind other lewd incidents at the hotel including unlawful fire alarm activation. Sarasota police have been contacted and provided with the additional details. At this time, it seems likely that no Marriott associates were involved in the writing of the note or its placement in the room. More details coming,” Frank Davis, 58, said in a statement to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune.

Although Davis was happy with Marriott's upper management, he is “still slightly concerned” about his initial exchange with management at the Art Ovation Hotel when the incident first occurred.

“I think he could have been much more sympathetic with my son in the conversation they had initially,” Davis added.

According to the Post, the hotel refunded all the Marriott points the family used on their trip but refused to move them to a different hotel. The Davises checked into a hotel two hours away on their own.

Frank Davis, 58, co-founded Horizon Group after reaching the upper echelons of Fortune 500 companies. He took a broad view of the incident.

“There are too many people out there who want to be part of the problem and not part of the solution,” Davis told the Herald-Tribune. “I hope we find a way to help those people to hold themselves to a higher standard. There’s some folks out there now who are lost and hate-filled, and it’s really unfortunate.”