White Ex-Firefighter Pleads Guilty To Stalking Black Family And Hanging Noose Near Their Apartment

The white former firefighter who was arrested last year for stalking a Black family pleaded guilty to a federal charge of interfering with the family’s housing rights.

Glenn Eugene Halfin, 64, of Grapevine, Texas, threatened force, intimidated, and interfered with the housing rights of 28-year-old Dante Petty and his young daughter because of their race, reported CBSDFW.COM.

According to Petty, Halfin threw eggs and dog feces on his car and when Petty tried to file a police report, he was told little could be done because of the lack of proof. Then, Petty placed a camera outside the door to his apartment, which captured Halfin hang the noose, reported The Root.

According to documents, Halfin purchased a baby doll at a Walmart, made a noose from a rope, and hung the doll on the railing outside the only staircase facing Petty’s unit.

Halfin admitted to placing the doll with the intention of intimidating the family, who lived just above him.

“No one should be afraid to go home at night,” said U.S. Attorney Erin Nealy Cox in a news release. “Our community will not tolerate crimes of intimidation or bigotry, and my office will continue to prosecute all those who persecute others based on their race, color, ethnicity, or religious beliefs.”

“The Justice Department will not tolerate acts of intimidation and fear, or illegal threats against any individual or family because of their race,” said Acting Assistant Attorney John Gore. “We will continue to prosecute hate crime offenders.”

Halfin is a former firefighter and arson investigator. He faces a statutory maximum penalty of one year in federal prison and a $100,000 fine.