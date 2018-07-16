CVS Fires Two Employees Responsible For Calling Cops On Black Woman For Using Coupon

After CVS issued an apology to Camilla Hudson after a white manager called the police on her for using a coupon he thought was “fraudulent,” two employees have been fired from the company.

CVS Health sent a statement to BET News which said the company has apologized to Hudson and fired two employees involved, yet they did not specify if Matson was one of the employees.

"We have sincerely apologized to Ms. Hudson for her experience in one of our Chicago stores. Our Region Director in Chicago contacted her as soon as we were made aware of this incident," CVS spokesperson Mike DeAngelis said in a statement.

"We have completed our investigation, and as a result the two colleagues who were involved are no longer employed by CVS Health.

"CVS Health does not tolerate any practices that discriminate against any customer and we are committed to maintaining a welcoming and diverse environment in our stores. We have firm non-discrimination policies in place to help ensure that all customers are treated with respect and dignity. Profiling or any other type of discriminatory behavior is strictly prohibited," the statement read.

The incident went down on Friday night when Hudson went to a CVS in Chicago and attempted to use a manufacturer’s coupon. When manager Morry Matson viewed the coupon, he assumed it was fake because he’d never seen it before.

Hudson videotaped the exchange, which quickly went viral. When Matson was not immediately fired from the company, people Twitter on opened their own investigation on the manager.