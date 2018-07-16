White Woman Fired After Video Showed Her Scream ‘You B***h A*s C**t N****r’ At Black Couple

A white woman in California was reportedly fired from her job in finance after she was filmed going on an offensive and racist road-rage-fueled tirade.

Oakland residents Marshaunte Farris and Shamiek Sheppard, who are both Black, were driving on the eastbound Interstate 80 freeway last week when they noticed a woman driving erratically, reported KRON4.

According to Sheppard, the woman’s driving was bad enough that the couple switched lanes to try to stay out of her path. However, the woman soon switched lanes as well and cut them off.

When Sheppard switched lanes for a second time, the woman, he said, drove up next to him and started screaming racial slurs.

In a video shared to Twitter, the woman can be seen calling the couple “n****r,” “c**t,” and other obscenities.

(WARNING: The video below contains graphic language)