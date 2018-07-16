White Woman Fired After Video Showed Her Scream ‘You B***h A*s C**t N****r’ At Black Couple

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
A white woman in California was reportedly fired from her job in finance after she was filmed going on an offensive and racist road-rage-fueled tirade.
Oakland residents Marshaunte Farris and Shamiek Sheppard, who are both Black, were driving on the eastbound Interstate 80 freeway last week when they noticed a woman driving erratically, reported KRON4.
According to Sheppard, the woman’s driving was bad enough that the couple switched lanes to try to stay out of her path. However, the woman soon switched lanes as well and cut them off.
When Sheppard switched lanes for a second time, the woman, he said, drove up next to him and started screaming racial slurs.
In a video shared to Twitter, the woman can be seen calling the couple “n****r,” “c**t,” and other obscenities.
(WARNING: The video below contains graphic language)
"It actually made me upset ... I was kind of shocked that she went along and said that," Farris told local news station KRON4.
When Farris posted the video to Twitter, she listed the woman’s license plate number and said, “Twitter do yo thang.”
Soon after, the woman was identified as an employee of a financial services company with offices in California. After receiving several calls from people, the company released a statement and said the woman was no longer an employee.
"The behavior reflected in the video is completely inconsistent with our values and the individual involved is no longer employed by the firm,” a representative from the company told KRON4.
Additionally, Farris filed a report with the California Highway Patrol, which is investigating the incident.
“I do think that she should be charged at least with something,” she told the local news station. “She could have killed us."
(Photo: KRON4)
