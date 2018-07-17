7-Year-Old Girl Survives Horror Car Crash But Is Run Over While Trying To Get Help For Her Father

A 7-year-old girl was tragically killed on a highway in Detroit while she was trying to get help for her father after a car crash.

According to WJBK-TV, DeSandra Thomas was crossing I-94 on Sunday morning and her father, who was allegedly drunk at the time, crashed his car into an abandoned vehicle on the highway. DeSandra was a passenger in the car, which crashed around 3:30 a.m.

After the collision, DeSandra left the scene with a cell phone and tried to contact police to help her father.

First, DeSandra texted 911 and said her father was hurt; however, dispatchers were unable to locate the child, Lt. Michael Shaw told WDIV in Detroit.

Later on, Michigan State Police received a call from a woman who thought she may have hit a pedestrian while driving along the highway.

“We are just taken aback that we couldn’t find her before something happened,” Shaw told Fox 2.

Quickly, the Romulus Police Department informed troopers that 911 texts they received and the 911 call the state police received were connected.

State troopers looked for the injured pedestrian while Romulus police were investigating the crash involving DeSandra’s father. When police located her father, he appeared “very intoxicated” and needed to be helped out of the car, Shaw told WDIV.

“He wasn’t giving any information,” Shaw said. “Nothing indicating that anyone else was in the vehicle at the time.”

Soon the state police discovered DeSandra’s body about one mile from the site of her father’s crash, Shaw told Fox 2.

“This poor child, 7 years old, doesn’t get to live the rest of her life because of a decision that an adult made,” Shaw added.

Police confirmed DeSandra was hit by the woman who called 911.

Sandria Burts, DeSandra's mother, told Fox 2 that she received the call about her daughter's death while she was at work.

“It’s straight emptiness. We are in shock, but I know God is good and he is the only one that’s going to be able to bring me and my family through this,” Burts told Fox 2.

Michigan State Police said that DeSandra's father is still in custody and under investigation. The woman who hit DeSandra was released and hasn't been charged.

DeSandra's family has set up a gofundme campaign to pay for the child's funeral.