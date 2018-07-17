Body Cam Video Shows Cops Use Coin-Flip App To Decide Whether Or Not To Arrest A Woman

Two police officers in Georgia were ordered to turn over their guns and badges after body camera footage revealed they used a flip-coin app to determine whether or not a motorist should be arrested or released.

In April, Sarah Webb was pulled over for speeding past a Rosewell police officer in their cruiser. During the stop, Officer Courtney Brown wanted to add a charge of reckless driving because Webb sped over wet pavement, but Brown asked her fellow officer, Kristee Wilson, for advice first, reported 11Alive. "What do you think?" responding officer Wilson said on body camera footage. Brown then revealed that she didn’t have speed detection and Wilson admitted that she didn’t have any tickets. This is when Brown opened a coin-flip app on her phone.

Their conversation went: Officer Wilson: “A (arrest) head, R (release) tail.” Officer Brown: “OK.” Officer Wilson: “This is tail right?” Officer Brown: “Yeah. So release?” Officer Wilson: “23 (code for arrest).” Officer Brown: “Michael Jordan? (laughing). Alright, so I’ve got too fast (laugingh) for conditions, reckless..” During the exchange, Webb remained in the car. She was totally unaware that her fate rested within the probability of an app. Eventually, a teary eyed Webb was handcuffed and put in the backseat of the cruiser. Months after the stop, a team of investigative reporters at 11Alive brought the video to the attention of the department, prosecutors, and Webb. On Monday, charges against Webb were thrown out. "Wow, these people put my freedom in the hands of a coin flip," Webb told reporters. "And that's disgusting." After the prosecutor saw the video, she said, “I have watched the videos and I absolutely refuse to prosecute this case,” according to Webb. Brown and Wilson were placed on administrative leave and an internal affairs investigation is underway.