White Woman Caught On Video Verbally Attacking Black Man And His Pregnant Girlfriend

A white woman in Berkeley, California, was arrested after she was caught on video harassing and following a Black couple.

During the May 26 incident, the woman was harassing a Black man, his girlfriend, who was five-months pregnant, and the diverse group they were with, reported The Grio.

The woman, who was identified as Lauren Milewski, allegedly followed 30-year-old Essex Cook and his girlfriend for several blocks until the situation escalated, according to Berkeley Police Department spokesperson Officer Byron White.

In his post to Instagram, Cook said he was out with his girlfriend and their friends when Milewski confronted them and told them they don’t belong.

“You don’t belong here,” the woman screamed. “Get out of Berkeley. Get out of here. You don’t belong anywhere.”