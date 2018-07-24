Lamar Odom Issues Statement After Shocking Hooters Shooting

Former NBA baller Lamar Odom is clearing up recent reports that he was involved in a shooting . The two-time champion took to social media setting the record straight about the incident that took place at a New York restaurant.

Shutting down recent reports by TMZ , Odom wrote, "Just to share the "truth" here with you all. I was near the scene when it just happened and not involved in any way!"

Just to share the " truth" here with you all. I was near the scene when it just happened and not involved in any way ! @TMZ

He followed up with a post on Instagram further distancing himself from the shooting.

Odom's comments come after PEOPLE published a report accusing the former LA Laker star's entourage of being involved in a verbal dispute with a group of men that ended in a shootout.