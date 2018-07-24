Lamar Odom Issues Statement After Shocking Hooters Shooting

Lamar Odom Issues Statement After Shocking Hooters Shooting

The former NBA star explained his involvement in the incident.

Former NBA baller Lamar Odom is clearing up recent reports that he was involved in a shooting. The two-time champion took to social media setting the record straight about the incident that took place at a New York restaurant. 

Shutting down recent reports by TMZ, Odom wrote, "Just to share the "truth" here with you all. I was near the scene when it just happened and not involved in any way!"

He followed up with a post on Instagram further distancing himself from the shooting.

Odom's comments come after PEOPLE published a report accusing the former LA Laker star's entourage of being involved in a verbal dispute with a group of men that ended in a shootout. 

The real facts ⬆️ @tmz_tv @saamzangenehlaw

A post shared by Lamar Odom (@lamarodom) on

Written by BET Staff

(Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

