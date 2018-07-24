Teacher Charged With Child Cruelty For Pulling Out 7-Year-Old Black Student's Braid

Police in Roswell, Georgia are claiming that a former private school elementary teacher pulled out one of her student’s hair.

The 7-year-old black student reported the horrific incident to school officials, who notified police. “A teacher of a 7-year-old child was upset,” Officer Lisa Holland said. “She was messing around with some hand sanitizer, and the teacher got upset with her for that and yanked her hair back so hard that it actually pulled one of her braids out of her hair.”

The alleged assault took place in September 2015 at the International Charter School of Atlanta, however it took nearly three years to find Josie Djachechi and arrest her. She’s been charged with felony cruelty to children.