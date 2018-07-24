Teacher Charged With Child Cruelty For Pulling Out 7-Year-Old Black Student's Braid

TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY GUY CLAVEL Two-year-old children sit around tables at a kindergarten in Firmi, central southern France, on January 14, 2013. French government is expected to announce in the coming days schooling for toddlers (children less than three years). AFP PHOTO / ERIC CABANIS RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - TO ILLUSTRATE THE EVENT AS SPECIFIED IN THE CAPTION / AFP PHOTO / ERIC CABANIS (Photo credit should read ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Teacher Charged With Child Cruelty For Pulling Out 7-Year-Old Black Student's Braid

The incident happened three years ago, but the teacher was not apprehended until just recently.

Published 1 week ago

Police in Roswell, Georgia are claiming that a former private school elementary teacher pulled out one of her student’s hair.

The 7-year-old black student reported the horrific incident to school officials, who notified police. “A teacher of a 7-year-old child was upset,” Officer Lisa Holland said. “She was messing around with some hand sanitizer, and the teacher got upset with her for that and yanked her hair back so hard that it actually pulled one of her braids out of her hair.”

The alleged assault took place in September 2015 at the International Charter School of Atlanta, however it took nearly three years to find Josie Djachechi and arrest her. She’s been charged with felony cruelty to children.

Authorities in Gwinnett County found her during a traffic stop two weeks ago. Records show she was booked into the Fulton County jail and where she placed bond and was released.

“The teacher’s job is to protect students,” Holland said. “They are their caregiver for the day, and it’s unfortunate that this girl was hurt by that teacher.”

Djachechi was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a hearing, but court officials say the hearing was postponed, pending a grand jury indictment.

Written by Paul Meara

Photo: MARTIN BUREAU/AFP/Getty Images

COMMENTS

Get More!

TRENDING IN NEWS

SEE ALL TRENDING

Recommended

Latest in news

KILLER CURVES: BODIES TO DIE FOR

WED, AUG 8 10/9C

PREMIERES

AIRS
0

days

00HRS
00MIN
00SEC