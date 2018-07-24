Teacher Charged With Child Cruelty For Pulling Out 7-Year-Old Black Student's Braid

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Police in Roswell, Georgia are claiming that a former private school elementary teacher pulled out one of her student’s hair.
The 7-year-old black student reported the horrific incident to school officials, who notified police. “A teacher of a 7-year-old child was upset,” Officer Lisa Holland said. “She was messing around with some hand sanitizer, and the teacher got upset with her for that and yanked her hair back so hard that it actually pulled one of her braids out of her hair.”
The alleged assault took place in September 2015 at the International Charter School of Atlanta, however it took nearly three years to find Josie Djachechi and arrest her. She’s been charged with felony cruelty to children.
Authorities in Gwinnett County found her during a traffic stop two weeks ago. Records show she was booked into the Fulton County jail and where she placed bond and was released.
“The teacher’s job is to protect students,” Holland said. “They are their caregiver for the day, and it’s unfortunate that this girl was hurt by that teacher.”
Djachechi was scheduled to appear in court Friday for a hearing, but court officials say the hearing was postponed, pending a grand jury indictment.
