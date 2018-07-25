New Disgusting Video Of White Dollar Store Employee Calling Police On Black Woman Using Coupons

Madonna Wilburn went to a Dollar General recently trying to get a bargain. What she got, was the cops called on her.

Previously, we brought you the story of a CVS employee calling the police on a Black woman trying to use a manufacturer’s coupon. Now, we’ve got another #CouponKen (real name Ken Dudek) trying to use emergency services to evacuate someone he doesn’t like at the store he works.

Wilburn was at a Dollar General in Buffalo, New York last Wednesday (July 18) and tried to use digital coupons on a $30 purchase. A white cashier then told her that she couldn’t use the coupon and threw a fit.

The incident was captured on video taken by Wilburn. Dudek is heard telling the woman he “didn’t like people like her.” During an interview with Buffalo News, Wilburn reacted to the incident.

“That attacked so many different parts of me because I’m a female, I’m a black female, I’m a couponer,” she said. “So, what do you hate?”

The exchange escalated when Wilburn began recording, which Dudek tried to claim was illegal (it isn’t), and decided to say more disparaging comments about the value shopper. He claimed Wilburn was “just trying to take advantage of the system is what you’re doing, and I don’t have to do it if I don’t want to.”

“But you just said you don’t like people like me?” she responded.

“I’m trying to do the best I can, you already got $15 off of these products and you’re trying to play games,” he says. “We’re done—I’m giving you my boss’s number. She can fix it from here, OK? I’m really done with you. I’m tired of the attitude and tired of the nonsense.”

Subsequently, police were called, however they never responded and declared Dudek’s call a “non-issue.” Authorities didn’t even keep a record of the incident.



Sigh. When are these people gonna learn?

See video of the incident below.