Man Who Served Time For The Death Of His Son Now Arrested For Killing His Girlfriend’s 18-Month-Old

A Baltimore man who was convicted for causing the death of his own infant son now faces charges in the abusive killing of his girlfriend’s 18-month-old son.

Francois Browne was charged first-degree murder charge in the death of toddler Zaray Gray, who died from internal injuries and a broken clavicle, reported WISN.

On Wednesday, police found an injured Zaray, who had stopped breathing, inside a northwest Baltimore home. Zaray was alone with Browne, who had taken the toddler and other kids to a playground earlier that day. When police questioned Browne, he told investigators Zaray fell down a slide.

However, in their arrest report, police wrote the boy was found with a number of bruises, a broken clavicle, and tears to his bowels “likely caused by multiple blows to the abdomen.”

This is not the first time Browne, 35, has been involved in the death of a child. In 2012, he was convicted of child abuse resulting in death after his 7-month-old son Kendall, who died after suffering fractured ribs and bleeding in his brain.

For the death of his son, Browne was sentenced to 15 years in prison with four years suspended. After serving a little less than three years, Browne was released in 2015.

Browne is now held without bail in Zaray’s death.

Although Browne was convicted of child abuse resulting in the death of a child, he was not charged with murder in 2012 and is not Zaray’s birth father; therefore, Zaray was not protected by a special law shielding children from parents who have killed someone, said Rachel White, a director with the Advocates for Children and Youth organization.

“This case is another example on why there is more work to be done to expand this statute and prevent more children from being susceptible to child abuse, neglect, or murder,” White told WISN.

Dr. Dylan Stewart, director of pediatric trauma at Johns Hopkins Hospital, told The Baltimore Sun that the laws are “far too lenient” and Browne should not have been released.

“I have a huge amount of concern for the level of child abuse in Baltimore,” he told the newspaper. “Murdering a child should not have a different penalty than pulling the trigger and murdering an adult.”