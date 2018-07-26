Men Believe The Heat Is Giving Them A Bigger ‘Summer Penis,’ And Women Are Hilariously Dragging Them

Impotence concept. Woman is waiting in bed on her lover who is looking on his penis after anti-impotence pill and shows thumb up that he is ready for sex.

"Don't wear your summer penis after labor day."

Published 1 week ago

Apparently there are some men out there who believe the heat wave has been giving them bigger penises, and there are doctors who say they aren’t lying.

According to the Daily Mail, men have said they’ve noticed their penises have appeared larger when flaccid and they’ve had better erections in these summer months. Dr. Dudley Danoff, author of The Ultimate Guide to Male Sexual Health, went as far as to suggest the hot summer months causes blood vessels to widen and penises to “swell.”

“There’s a reason why a hot tub is attractive for romance,” he told MEL magazine.

However, Dr. Jamin Brahmbhatt, a urologist from the PUR Clinic in Florida, argues men's penises always remain the same size no matter the temperature. Brahmbhatt does however say hot weather may cause the blood vessels to pulse and appear larger. 

Despite the conflicting medical arguments there are still plenty of men who believe they have a “summer penis,” and women have begun trolling them with potential ideas for fun, summer, article headlines for their bigger parts. 

Written by Rachel Herron

(Photo: Vchal/Getty Images)

