Tweet Inspires Hundreds Of Women To Share Horrifying Stories About Being Stalked By Men

One woman tweeted about how she helped a woman she’d never met escape a stalker. Once the tweet went viral, hundreds of women detailed their own horrific stories about being followed.

It all began when Gabriella tweeted about how a woman approached her and asked her to pretend to be a friend because a man was following her.

Last night some girl came running up to me whispering “please pretend to be my friend this man has been following me for 6 blocks” as soon as this guy saw me hugging her he said “fuck” and went the other way. Please ladies stay safe and never walk alone!

Gabriella told BuzzFeed News she felt it was necessary to share her story and highlight how unsafe women feel when men have pervaded their space.

"I think women need to be safe at all times and any way possible," she told Buzzfeed.

Quickly other women began tweeting terrifying encounters they’ve had with men who refused to leave them alone.

Regina Acheampong, 34, of North Carolina, also shared a story of about how a man followed her in his car and on foot in broad daylight.

Just a month ago, Acheampong saw the man had intentionally park his car just to approach her as she walked her dog. He then started following her and began yelling, "Why are you ignoring me?" and "I'm trying to talk to you."