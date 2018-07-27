Mom Says Daughter Died After Medics Denied Ambulance Ride They Assumed She Couldn’t Afford

A woman in Hillsborough County, Florida has died after reportedly being denied medical treatment from medics, who claimed she couldn’t afford their services.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, four medics have been accused of not even checking for vital signs for 30-year-old Crystle Galloway and falsifying paperwork. They have since been placed on paid administrative leave. The victim’s mother, Nicole Black, spoke with WPBF-TV News this week about her and her daughter’s encounter with the medics. It all went down on July 4, when she received a call from her seven-year-old granddaughter, who claimed something was wrong with Galloway. This caused Black to rush to her daughter’s house, and when she arrived, found her slumped over a tub and drooling from the mouth. That’s when Black called 911 and dispaters told medics to look for signs of a possible stroke.

This is Crystle Galloway, the 30-year-old mother of three who died after County officials say she wasn’t properly taken care of @abcactionnews pic.twitter.com/Z2XtaYTlER — HeatherLeighWFTS (@HLeighWFTS) July 24, 2018

When paramedics arrived however, they reportedly told Black and her daughter that they couldn’t afford the ambulance. “They didn’t take any vitals. They didn’t take any blood pressure. They didn’t check her temperature,” Black said. The Hillsborough County administrator would later confirm Black’s story. The mom also says she told the medics that her daughter had recently underwent a C-section. “They never asked us if we had insurance, which we do.” According to the Times, Galloway was so sick that once Black had driven her daughter to Brandon Regional Hospital, after being denied an ambulance ride, she actually had to be airlifted across town to Tampa General Hospital. She later went into a coma and never woke up. Galloway passed away days later. “My daughter begged for her life; she begged,” Black said. She’s started a GoFundMe to help care for her three young grandchildren, who are now without a mother A disciplinary hearing has been set for July 31. “I cannot trust these individuals to work under my medical license,” Fire Rescue medical director Michael Lozano wrote in a statement. “I feel they do not meet the minimum standards set by myself and the department.” Nicole Black believes that she and her daughter were racially profiled, and it’s pretty obvious. The irony is that the ambulance lift to the hospital, which is only three blocks away, would’ve only cost about $600.

Written by Paul Meara