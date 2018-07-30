Body Found In Sea Where 19-Year-Old College Student Went Missing While Swimming With Friends

The family of a 19-year-old University of Kentucky student who went missing in the Mediterranean Sea is preparing to travel to Israel after officials found the body of a young woman in the water.

Over the weekend, TeNiya Nora Jones was swimming with friends in Tel Aviv when a strong current pulled her out and she did not make it to shore. Rescue forces and divers conducted a search of the water after she was reported missing, reported WDRB.

On Monday morning, the Times of Israel reported that the Jones was found.

Jones was one of seven UK students, and two students from West Virginia University, who were participating in a summer Arabic language program based in Amman, Jordan.

On Saturday, Jones and three other students went swimming when she went missing. The students contacted Israeli officials, UK Police and the study abroad program's coordinator, the Council on International Exchange (CIEE).

Jones' family was immediately contacted by officials, who are making arrangements for her mother and grandfather to travel to Tel Aviv.

UK President Eli Capilouto released a statement, offering thoughts and prayers to Jones, her family, and students impacted by the situation.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with TeNiya, her family and the students and others impacted. We are in continual contact with TeNiya’s family, officials in Israel, officials from the State Department and our Congressional delegation, to provide all the support we can for the family, students and others involved. We will do everything possible to provide whatever support is needed," Capilouto said.

The families of the students involved and the students in the program have been made aware of the situation.

The study abroad program began in June and is scheduled to end this week.