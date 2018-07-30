White Spokesman For GOP Nominee Calls Baltimore, New Orleans, And Memphis ‘Gang-Infested S***holes’

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the white spokesman for the Republican nominee from Virginia running for Senate called several cities with high populations of Black people “s***holes.”

According to the Daily Beast, Rick Shaftan, who is a spokesman for Corey Stewart (pictured above), referred to Memphis, New Orleans and Baltimore as s—holes in several tweets. He also went as far as to threaten to boycott New Orleans if they removed Confederate monuments, reported HuffPost.

“You can run your gang-infested shithole without our tourist dollars and soon, our tax dollars,” Shaftan’s tweet read, HuffPost reported. It’s since been deleted because racists like to hide their online racism when called out on it.

Additionally, when Mike Brown was shot by Ferguson police in 2014 and the civil unrest occurred in Baltimore, Shaftan tweeted “After #Ferguson, only a fool would start, finance or insure a business in a black neighborhood,” and “The message out of Ferguson and Baltimore is a simple one: DON’T OPEN A BUSINESS IN A BLACK NEIGHBORHOOD!.”

When asked about Shaftan’s tweets, Noel Fritsch, a different spokesman for Stewart, basically said people were playing the “race card.”

“Far Left liberals and weak Republicans play the race card to shut down all debate, and meanwhile we can’t even have a conversation about how to improve the economy for blacks who—as a direct result of decades of failed federal government programs—haven’t seen economic growth in the last 50 years,” he told HuffPost in a statement.

In a Facebook post, Shaftan’s only statement read: “I must have said something worse than that in all these years! They need to look harder.”

Stewart is the Senate Republican challenger to incumbent and Hillary Clinton’s vice presidential nominee, Democrat Tim Kaine.