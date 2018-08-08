8-Year-Old Boy Cried ‘Daddy I’m Sorry’ Before Father Slit His And His 1-Year-Old Sister’s Throats

A Houston man was arrested Sunday after his two children were found violently murdered in his home.

Last Saturday, Jean Pierre Ndossoka's children were dropped off at his apartment for their visitation. During the day, Ndossoka called his wife, Sabine Ntongo, while she was at work. At some point in the afternoon, he allegedly called her to say he killed the children and “left her a present.”

He instructed her to use the key under the doormat to let herself in. When she finally made it to the apartment, she found her 8-year-old son and 1-year-old daughter with their throats slit, reported the Houston Chronicle.

Ndossoka had already fled the scene.

Around 1 a.m. Sunday, police found the 61-year-old in Pasadena, where he suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At first, Ndossoka told police he didn’t remember what happened, but he later said he used a knife on the children, who begged for their lives.

"Daddy, I'm sorry," the 8-year-old told his father, according to court records.

His 1-year-old sister cried as the violent attack began.

He was charged with two counts of capital murder - one for each child. If convicted, he could face the death penalty.

At the scene of the murder, responding officers found a bloody knife and a hand-written note in French near the bed. The note told Ntongo she would "carry the burden" of her children's souls.

Ndossoka also wrote that he planned to die with the kids, court records show

Ndossoka was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday afternoon.