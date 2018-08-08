Pistol Packing Granny Shoots Man Who Dropped His Pants, Began Masturbating, And Tried To Break In

A bicyclist in Houston chose the wrong grandmother to mess with last week. When the man tried to expose himself, masturbate and enter the woman’s home, she fired back…literally.

Granny Jean, 68, was taking out the trash last Tuesday when she spotted a man riding his bike and masturbating. When Granny Jean (above) told the man to stop, he continued. Eventually, Jean started heading back in to her home when she noticed the man was following her, reported the Houston Chronicle.

"Some guy pulled off his pants and pulled his pants open, playing with his thing, and he ran up and I told him to get away from my door, or I will shoot him," Jean told KTRK.

Even though Granny Jean gave the man a warning, he continued performing the lewd act. Jean then grabbed her pistol and fired.

"And he kept coming and reached for my door after it was locked, so I shot through the door," Jean told KTRK.

Jean fired one shot through the door and hit the man right in the chest.

"I don't bother nobody, I don't get in nobody's business," Jean told the local news station. "It's just me and him, and like I keep saying, I warned him."

Although the 38-year-old suspect had to have surgery as a result of the shooting, he's expected to make a recovery.

According to investigators, the bicyclist was arrested last week for running naked around one Houston street. He was out on bond when he messed with Granny Jean.

At the time of the incident, Jean’s 14-year-old granddaughter was inside the house, but she did not see the man.