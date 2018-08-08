Young Missing Sisters Left Glasses Behind And Deleted Instagram Accounts Before Disappearing

A family in Silver Spring, Maryland, is desperately searching for two sisters, ages 11 and 16, who went missing last weekend.

According to police, Kandyce Matos, 11, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall, while Karmen, 16, is about 5 feet, 5 inches tall, police say.

While police are investigating their disappearance, the girl’s father is afraid they may have run away. However, he does find it unusual the girl’s left their glasses behind, reported NBC 4 Washington.

"They left with nothing," Ramon Matos, the girls' father told NBC 4. "They've got nothing with them. They got no money, no clothes, nothing."

Ramon also believe Karmen deleted her Instagram account shortly after they left the home.

The sisters’ parents last saw them around 11 p.m. Saturday at their home in Silver Spring. About 11 a.m. the following morning, the parents went into the girls' bedroom and could not find them, police say.

Family and authorities are concerned for the Matos sisters' welfare, police say.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Special Victims Investigations Division at 240-773-5400 or police at 301-279-8000.