Terrifying Video Shows 16-Year-Old Get Pushed Off 60-Foot Bridge By “Friend” When She Was Scared

A 16-year-old girl in Washington suffered several broken ribs and internal injuries after her “friend” pushed her off a 60-foot-high bridge on Tuesday.
Jordan Holgerson and several friends were planning to jump from the bridge at Moulton Falls, KGW-TV reported.
Even to adventure-seekers, the bridge is known to be dangerous and for skilled jumpers only. However, Holgerson was considering taking a leap. When Holgerson was standing on the edge of the bridge, a so-called friend shoved her off, sending her plunging face first towards the Lewis River.
Video of the incident was posted online.
“In midair I think I might’ve blacked out,” she told the station. “I was awake and aware when I hit the water.”
The friend has since apologized, but Holgerson, who suffered five broken ribs and a lung injury, told KGW "sorry" is not enough.
The girl’s mother told the news station that she hopes the friend turns herself in to police.
"My daughter's going to have a long road to recovery and I think that [the friend] should probably just turn herself in - realize what she did wrong. This is not OK. She could have killed my daughter," the mom told KGW.
Sgt. Dave Nelson of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating the incident.
