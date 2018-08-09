Terrifying Video Shows 16-Year-Old Get Pushed Off 60-Foot Bridge By “Friend” When She Was Scared

A 16-year-old girl in Washington suffered several broken ribs and internal injuries after her “friend” pushed her off a 60-foot-high bridge on Tuesday.

Jordan Holgerson and several friends were planning to jump from the bridge at Moulton Falls, KGW-TV reported.

Even to adventure-seekers, the bridge is known to be dangerous and for skilled jumpers only. However, Holgerson was considering taking a leap. When Holgerson was standing on the edge of the bridge, a so-called friend shoved her off, sending her plunging face first towards the Lewis River.

Video of the incident was posted online.