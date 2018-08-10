Father Texted ‘You Will Never See Mason Again’ Before Allegedly Dumping 7-Month-Old Baby In River

A father who is accused of dumping the dead body of his 7-month-old son in the East River in New York sent a text message to the child’s mother that read, “You will never see Mason again,” according to a criminal complaint revealed at his arraignment Friday.

NBC News reports James Currie also allegedly texted the boy's mother, "The good news we [sic] will never see each other again," and "I am not in the usa." After the baby was dumped in the river, Currie fled to Thailand, where he was detained and brought back to the country to face charges.

Currie, 37, is charged with concealment of a human corpse in the case of his son, Mason Saldana. Although the medical examiner has not yet determined how Mason died, they believe the baby’s death occurred in Currie’s Bronx, NY, apartment. Additional charges could be filed pending an autopsy.

Baby Mason was exchanged between the mother and father on Saturday afternoon. The next day, Currie was seen leaving his home with a backpack covered with a blanket made into a baby carrier. Officials believe the baby was likely dead at the time.

When the baby's mother allegedly attempted to get in touch with Currie, she sensed something was wrong and she contacted the police on Monday.

In a "bloodcurdling" call to 911, the mother said the child was not dropped off at day care and she’d heard news about a baby being found in the water.

The baby was discovered near the Manhattan side of the Brooklyn Bridge Sunday just after 4 p.m. A tourist from Oklahoma saw the child floating in the water and jumped in to bring him ashore, then tried to resuscitate him, witnesses and police said.