Teen Pushed Off 60-Foot Bridge By Friend Speaks Out From Hospital Bed Saying ‘I Could’ve Died’

After she was pushed from a bridge and went flying, belly first, 60 feet into the river below, 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson has emotionally addressed the press from her hospital bed.
In a video that went viral this week, Holgerson was seen hesitantly standing at the edge of the bridge, overlooking Moulton Falls. She had second thoughts about making the dangerous leap, but before she can turn back, she was pushed by someone she considered a friend.
"She said no in the video," Jordan's sister Vanessa told KOIN 6. "And then she pushed her."
After plummeting into the water, a passerby immediately jumped in the water and pulled Jordan out. She was then rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington.
Genelle Holgerson, Jordan’s mother, said the teen suffered five cracked ribs and internal injuries. She also suffered a bruised esophagus, an injured trachea, air bubbles in her chest and a punctured lung.
“She is lucky she is not paralyzed or dead,” Holgerson told Thoroughbred Daily News.
From her hospital bed, Jordan spoke to reporters about the traumatic event.
“I could have died, easily,” she told the media outlets.
Jordan's other sister, Kaytlin, said the person who pushed Jordan does not appear to be a true friend.
"Friends don't push someone from that high," she said, "so I was pissed."
Kaytlin was so upset with her sister’s injures, she found the girl who pushed her on social media and confronted her.
"She pretty much said that she was sorry for doing it and she wouldn't have done it if she knew the outcome of it and that she knows it was an absurd thing to do," Kaytlin told KOIN 6.
Although the girl apologized, Kaytlin believes only a true punishment will make her learn a lesson.
"I think the girl that pushed her should have some sort of consequence because you won't learn your lesson if you think you can could do that again and think it will be fine," Kaytlin said.
From the hospital, Jordan also explained how she is in so much pain and is relying on her medication just to make it through the day. She also can't play sports for a while nor can she travel on an airplane for three months.
However, she is encouraged "to keep walking and make my lungs healthier."
"I'm thankful for my helpers and all my other helpers," the teen said. "A lot of people who I don't know who are helpers on the internet."
(Photo: KION 6 News)
