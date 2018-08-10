Teen Pushed Off 60-Foot Bridge By Friend Speaks Out From Hospital Bed Saying ‘I Could’ve Died’

After she was pushed from a bridge and went flying, belly first, 60 feet into the river below, 16-year-old Jordan Holgerson has emotionally addressed the press from her hospital bed.

In a video that went viral this week, Holgerson was seen hesitantly standing at the edge of the bridge, overlooking Moulton Falls. She had second thoughts about making the dangerous leap, but before she can turn back, she was pushed by someone she considered a friend.

"She said no in the video," Jordan's sister Vanessa told KOIN 6. "And then she pushed her."

After plummeting into the water, a passerby immediately jumped in the water and pulled Jordan out. She was then rushed to PeaceHealth Southwest Washington Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington.

Genelle Holgerson, Jordan’s mother, said the teen suffered five cracked ribs and internal injuries. She also suffered a bruised esophagus, an injured trachea, air bubbles in her chest and a punctured lung.

“She is lucky she is not paralyzed or dead,” Holgerson told Thoroughbred Daily News.

From her hospital bed, Jordan spoke to reporters about the traumatic event.

“I could have died, easily,” she told the media outlets.