Woman Says Cop Handcuffed Her 11-Year-Old Son For Dribbling A Basketball After Being Told To Stop

A mother in Jacksonville, Florida, was outraged after learning that a police officer put her 11-year-old son in handcuffs after he kept bouncing a basketball in a gym, despite being repeatedly told to stop.

JaxPAL is the city's Police Athletic League, which sponsors a youth basketball league. After a JaxPAL basketball game, Fatayi Jomoh was bouncing a ball. At some point, an officer in the league kept telling Fatayi to stop, reported News4Jax.

Fatayi’s mother, Bunmi Borisade, was not in the same area as her son at the time but said another child came up to alert her about the situation.

“A little girl came up to me and said, 'Hey, excuse me. Your son is being arrested for dribbling a basketball.' I said, 'You can’t be serious,'” Borisade told News4Jax.

Although Fatayi, who is an honor roll student, was not actually arrested, he still had to experience the humiliation and frustration of being placed in handcuffs.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office department of Internal Affairs received a complaint from Borisade on Tuesday.

Borisade told JSO in her complaint that she believes the officer acted forcefully because she wasn't by her son's side.

“The officer who handcuffed my son looked at me and said, 'He was being disrespectful,'” Borisade told News4Jax. “I said, 'Well, why didn’t you come and tell me? I’m his mom.'”

While she understands that her child may have been “acting out,” she thinks it was wrong for them to handcuff him because now he is afraid of police.

Part of the JaxPAL's mission statement says the league hopes to foster “positive relationships between law enforcement officers and the youth of our community through educational, athletic and leadership programs.”

However, the incident had the opposite effect on Borisade’s son.

“It’s ruined [my image of police] as well. I’m not going to lie and put on a show for the news,” Borisade told News4Jax.

Fatayi said he wishes the officer would have given him a second chance.