Trump’s Racist And Misogynistic Comments About Omarosa Have People Defending Her

Michelle Obama Hilariously Breaks Down Why Melania Trump's Inauguration Gift Exchange Appeared So Awkward
Omarosa Manigault Newman may no longer be in the White House but Donald Trump still can't seem to keep her name out of his mouth. While the former adviser to the president may not be everyone's favorite person, the way Trump has slammed her in his most recent tweets has some coming to her defense.
As Omarosa prepares for the Tuesday release of her book, "Unhinged," she has been appearing on multiple news outlets where she has played recordings from her firing. She has also come out to call Trump a bigot.
Once news got back to Trump about Omarosa's new thoughts about her former boss, the president went on a Twitter rant and called The Apprentice star a "lowlife" who is "vicious but not smart."
First, many people slammed Trump for hiring someone he felt was inept for the job and allowing that person to make $180,000 in taxpayer dollars. Then several people, who may not agree with Omarosa, called out Trump for using racism and misogyny to attack someone.
"We may not like Omarosa but he’s dirt and POS for calling a black woman lowlife. Racist much fool," one person wrote on Instagram.
