Trump’s Racist And Misogynistic Comments About Omarosa Have People Defending Her

Omarosa Manigault Newman may no longer be in the White House but Donald Trump still can't seem to keep her name out of his mouth. While the former adviser to the president may not be everyone's favorite person, the way Trump has slammed her in his most recent tweets has some coming to her defense.

As Omarosa prepares for the Tuesday release of her book, "Unhinged," she has been appearing on multiple news outlets where she has played recordings from her firing. She has also come out to call Trump a bigot. Once news got back to Trump about Omarosa's new thoughts about her former boss, the president went on a Twitter rant and called The Apprentice star a "lowlife" who is "vicious but not smart."

Wacky Omarosa, who got fired 3 times on the Apprentice, now got fired for the last time. She never made it, never will. She begged me for a job, tears in her eyes, I said Ok. People in the White House hated her. She was vicious, but not smart. I would rarely see her but heard.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018 ...really bad things. Nasty to people & would constantly miss meetings & work. When Gen. Kelly came on board he told me she was a loser & nothing but problems. I told him to try working it out, if possible, because she only said GREAT things about me - until she got fired! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018 While I know it’s “not presidential” to take on a lowlife like Omarosa, and while I would rather not be doing so, this is a modern day form of communication and I know the Fake News Media will be working overtime to make even Wacky Omarosa look legitimate as possible. Sorry! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 13, 2018

First, many people slammed Trump for hiring someone he felt was inept for the job and allowing that person to make $180,000 in taxpayer dollars. Then several people, who may not agree with Omarosa, called out Trump for using racism and misogyny to attack someone. "We may not like Omarosa but he’s dirt and POS for calling a black woman lowlife. Racist much fool," one person wrote on Instagram.

I don't love the idea of standing up for Omarosa, but this chucklefuck calls black people dumb a lot. Fuck him. https://t.co/dLDL439rtV — I am Quäid (@alexcohen912) August 13, 2018 John Kelly hates black women. He didn’t think Omarosa deserved to be working in The White House. Omarosa made a mistake she’s no angel. But we can’t let the media destroy her. What they say about her is what they think about us! — Forevershante (@Forevershante4) August 13, 2018

Written by BET Staff